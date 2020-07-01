HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With so many cities and towns canceling their public fireworks celebrations, many people are celebrating in their own backyards.
Most fireworks are illegal in Connecticut, but if you are using the legal kind to have in your own backyard display, it’s important to know the do’s and don’ts.
The Fourth of July normally is accompanied by fireworks shows packed with people, but this year with so many events canceled, people are buying fireworks to put on their own show from home.
Sales of fireworks are skyrocketing nationwide.
Tom Galliford, the fire marshal in Bethel says the first thing to know is what kind of fireworks are legal in Connecticut, which are sparklers and fountains.
“Basically, everyone knows what the sparklers are. The handheld sparklers and also things that are fountains, things that you place on the ground and just kind of shoot off sparks that are not aerial, as long as they don’t fly into the air, they are considered legal in Connecticut. Those are really the only two type of fireworks,” Galliford said.
You should never use fireworks on dry grass or brush, and be mindful of the sparks.
“That they are used well away from any building or houses or vehicles because they do emit sparks. It’s important to maybe have a hose or a bucket of water close by in case a small fire does start because of the fireworks,” Galliford said.
During a time of social distancing, it’s also important to remember to distance yourself from the fireworks as well.
“Light them and step away from them and have plenty of room, at least 30 to 50 feet at the minimum away from the fireworks that are going off from any crowds or spectators,” Galliford said.
The other important thing to remember is to dispose of the fireworks properly. They should never be put into garbage cans.
Experts say to put them in a metal container with water in it and let it soak overnight.
