(WFSB) - It is New Year’s Day and if you are like many of us, you might have made a few New Year’s resolutions.
Now, the trick is to how to stick to them.
A whole new year, a whole new you.
Lots of us have New Year’s resolutions.
Experts say the key to being physically fit or financially fit is to set small and manageable goals.
That means maybe you want to lose a pound or two a week as opposed to many pounds or put away 10 or 20 bucks a week as opposed to try to save thousands.
They say if it is a realistic goal, you are much more likely to attain it.
“A lot of times people fail because they choose a really, really, big audacious goal, but they don’t have in place the small steps of a plan that is going to make it work,” said Dr. J. Craig Allen, Psychiatrist at Hartford Healthcare.
Dr. J Craig Allen is a psychiatrist with Hartford Healthcare.
He says there is a bit of psychology to keeping New Year’s resolutions.
The key is being realistic and taking small steps toward your goal, for example, weight loss.
“So, for instance maybe you could cut out night time snacking or maybe you could get up a little earlier in the morning and take the dog out for a walk,” said Allen.
Financial advisor Joel Johnson of Johnson Brunetti says the same psychology applies to knocking down debt.
“The best way is to do it on automatic, so a lot of the credit card companies will allow you to pull the money right out of your checking account and pay them. If you can do that you won’t miss the money. You don’t have to actually manually pay them. Set it up on auto and get that debt paid off,” said Johnson.
It’s also the advice for saving for the future.
“Everybody needs to have an emergency fund. So, it something happens like a car repair, you don’t have to put money back on credit cards. You can pay for that out of the emergency fund. We recommend two to three months of income,” Johnson said.
Baby steps to a happier, healthier and, wealthier new year.
