ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- The arctic blast the state is feeling is downright dangerous, especially when it comes to children and pets.
“A child who is out for 20 or 30 minutes not appropriately dressed in those temperatures could potentially get hypothermia,” said Dr. John Brancato, of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
Parents are advised to make sure children are dressed warmly, with their ears and fingers protected, because those spots are the most prone to frost bite.
“The best thing is to wear layers so that there not overheated in school,” Brancato said.
When it comes to pets, those little dog sweaters aren’t just a fashion accessory. Doctors say people should protect their pets in the bitterly cold weather.
“Clothing like dog coats and dog sweaters will really help keep them warm when they are outside,” said Veterinarian Kristian Haviar, of the Animal Hospital of Rocky Hill.
She said even if a dog has a thick coat hair, don’t let them stay outside for prolonged periods of time.
When the weather gets this frigid, at a certain point it’s just not safe.
“If it’s too cold for us to be outside, it’s too cold for our pets to be outside for extended periods of time,” Haviar said.
A reminder for drivers is to check under your car before you start it, because cats like to curl up by a car’s radiator when it’s really cold outside.
So, before you start the ignition, honk your horn to make sure you don't have an unexpected traveler you need to let out.
