SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Despite the cold temperatures, there are still some people heading outside for winter fun.
It’s going to be cold all weekend, so if you’re going out, you need to take extra precautions to stay safe.
“I’m wearing two layers of socks right now, four layers of pants and five layers of shirts,” said Zachary Bates, a ski instructor.
Mount Southington ski instructor Zachary Bates spent hours on the slopes on Friday, but he says he’s used to the frigid temperatures.
Bates and his coworkers say having extra layers makes a huge difference.
“Normally, I have double gloves, double socks, double everything because you have to keep warm,” said Lauren Doucet, a ski instructor.
As the temperatures remain low this weekend, doctors recommend multiple layers of clothing instead of one bulky piece. They also recommend people cover their ears, head and hands.
“The greatest danger for most people is frostbite. The temp levels they are predicting with the wind chills can produce damage and death to skin,” said Dr. Howard Selinger, Quinnipiac University.
Hypothermia is also a threat if people don’t dress warmly.
The skiers at Mount Southington say it was difficult because of the cold despite being bundled up.
“Normally, it’s not as cold and it was really cold this time and my feed and hands got cold fast,” said Alessandra Haviniak.
If you decide to go out to a lake or a pod for ice activities, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection suggests making sure the ice is at least five to seven inches thick, wear a life jacket or float coat, and bring an ice safety kit.
Experts also suggest staying active and warming up when you can by seeking shelter or grabbing something hot, like pizza at Mount Southington.
“Happy, happy faces when the steam is coming out of the box, we’re warming them up,” said Jeffrey Fleming, Rob’s Drivin’ Diner.
Some early signs of frostbite are tingling, numbness, or redness of the skin. That can happen in as little at 30 minutes.
