(WFSB) - During a heat wave, many people blast their air conditioning units and fans to cool down.

Eversource said that on average, Connecticut customers use 35 percent more electricity during the summer.

The pool is always a convenient way to cool down. However, if people decide to stay inside, there are ways to prevent the electricity bill from skyrocketing.

"For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1 to 3 percent less electricity so you can have a savings there," Eversource spokeswoman Tricia Modifica said. "You also want to seal up any cracks in the walls doors windows. Anything like that that can tighten things up and keep the cool air in."

Eversource provides tips on how to save energy during a heat wave With a heat wave expected for the state over the next coming days, Eversource is providing tips to save energy.

Eversource also has a cool calculator—so you can see how much electricity you’re using at your home.

However, folks who thrive outside during the heat have some ways to stay cool, too. That includes hydrating or going to the beach or pool.

Speaking of pools, the Mill Pond Pool in Newington was closed on Tuesday because of a problem with a chemical control system. As a result, all planned activities at the pool, including swimming lessons and summer camp activities, were moved to Churchill Park.