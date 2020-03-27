HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Medical experts said coronavirus could peak in Connecticut by the second week of April.
Now, it’s a race against time to make sure the state is prepared.
During a daily briefing on Friday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont said there are 932 ventilators in the state right now. An order has been placed for 1,500 from the federal government, but as of Friday nobody has responded to that request.
THE LATEST: More than 1,200 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
State officials are going to local companies that have the ability to manufacture, and they’re in discussions. Channel 3 asked for names of the companies, but that’s not being made public.
Regarding hospital space, 15 percent of the people in Connecticut hospitals are there in part to the coronavirus.
That percentage will grow as it gets closer to the second week in April.
Right now, there is a 39 percent vacancy.
The state is working on space in dorms and nursing homes to be able to handle the expected influx.
Officials said they are also still looking for volunteers in the medical field to help.
“Healthcare workers are going into the crisis, and that’s what they do. They’re heroes every day, they truly are, but it becomes nevermore apparent in moments like this,” said Jeffrey Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford HealthCare.
“We’ve had, I believe now, 1,000 nurses, people who thought they’d settled into retirement, getting back in the game,” Lamont said on Friday. “We need folks who are about to get out of medical school and nursing school to come back.”
