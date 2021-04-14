SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Demand for swimming pools has surged, as more people are staying home because of the pandemic.
On top of that, pool installation companies are also dealing with limited supply of materials.
Rick Tanguay, owner of Tanguay Pools, has been installing pools for 57 years.
He said the pandemic has created a surge in demand that he’s never seen before.
“Last year and this year never. Never the demand like we have now,” Tanguay said.
The number of calls each week from people interested in getting pools have skyrocketed.
“We still have more work than we can handle. No advertising,” he added.
What’s making the work harder is a limited national supply of filters, pumps, pool lights and skimmers.
“Liners, they said there might be a shortage of vinyl on the liners. Something to do with a plastics plant in Texas, I believe, that supplies the beads to make plastics,” he explained.
Bob Mongillo, of Southington, reached out to Tanguay Pools a year-and-a-half ago about getting a pool installed.
On Wednesday, he watched as contractors installed the liner and filled the pool with water.
“I just figured with COVID going on, everybody is staying home, I have two grandchildren and I figured it’d be a great time to spend more time with them. And I know putting a pool in will keep the kids coming,” Mongillo said.
Tanguay Pools even had to start the season a little bit earlier this year.
Tanguay also anticipates that pool supplies involving plastics or chemicals will be scarce this season.
“If you have a pool and you need chlorine, I would say try to buy at soon as you can, because they’re giving me heads up there might be a big shortage of chlorine,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.