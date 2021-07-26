(WFSB) - The state's daily positivity rate is above two percent, and state and federal leaders are pushing harder to get more people vaccinated.
It’s late July and 63 percent of our state is fully vaccinated.
That’s still one of the best in the nation, but short of the goal Governor Lamont wanted. He was looking for 70 to 80 percent when the rollout started.
69 percent have at least one dose and we’re getting answers for that slice of our population tonight.
Let’s say you got your first dose in March or April, but put off getting the second. Is it too late to get fully vaccinated?
As coronavirus cases creep higher in Connecticut, Gov. Lamont is not bringing back the mask mandate or travel restrictions.
"Nobody wants mandates. I know how tired everybody is. We don’t have to get into that conversation if people just go get vaccinated," stated Lamont.
That’s the message for now, even though 31 percent of our state remains unvaccinated.
Data shows that our vaccination efforts plateaued in early May when we had two million people get at least one dose.
In the last two months, it’s only risen by 400,000.
"All of this uneasiness will be with us until we’re able to increase our vaccination numbers," University of New Haven Professor Anthony Santella says.
Professor Santella is the University of New Haven’s COVID coordinator. He also teaches health administration and policy.
We wanted to know if partially vaccinated people needed to start the process over if they got their first doses in March, April, or May.
Santella says the vaccines provide flexibility.
"Even if you’ve waited longer than the three to four weeks from your first dose, they’re going to get you that second dose," Santella noted.
Santella is urging partially vaccinated people to get their second dose, pointing to a recent study from the University of Minnesota that shows:
"Two doses of the Pfizer shot is 88 percent effective against the Delta variant, while just one dose gives 31 percent protection."
Santella says the highly contagious Delta has now raised the bar for herd immunity altogether.
"When you add a very prevalent Delta variant, the seventies is not acceptable anymore. We have to be in the eighties. So is the high sixties good? Yes. Is it where we really need to be to relax our public health mitigation strategies? No, we need to be in the eighties
Based on the numbers, it’ll be a long road to eighty percent and that’s just here in Connecticut.
Nationwide, 49 percent of our population is fully vaccinated.
