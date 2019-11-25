WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- It’s known as the “forever chemical,” and this year PFAS made its way into the Farmington River in Windsor, twice.
Those incidents were just the tip of the iceberg because the forever chemicals have likely been in homes and bloodstreams for years.
PFAS stands for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, they don’t break down. Not in nature and not in the body.
They were introduced in the 1940s, but really got popular for their use as stain and water repellents.
“So many people across the country are exposed to it. It’s in everyone’s blood,” said Dr. David Andrews, the senior scientist for the Environmental Working Group. “We’re only now uncovering how widespread this contamination is.”
PFAS is found everywhere.
The EPA says it is in pizza boxes, stain guarded carpets, and water repelling clothing.
“PFAS describes the family of chemicals which are the Teflon and Scotchgarde chemicals. Everywhere where Teflon and Scotchgarde was applied, as well as numerous other places, like firefighting foam, fast food wrappers, these chemicals are quite ubiquitous,” Andrews said.
PFAS can be a killer, because they don’t break down. Instead, they build up in the blood.
“They actually stick to blood,” Andrews said.
The effects can be subtle and slow to reveal themselves.
“It’s not going to cause you to instantly keel over and die, but something like increasing your risk of cancer is something that may not occur for two or three decades,” Andrews said.
The range of health effects run the gamut.
“Increases your risk of testicular cancer, kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer and impacts the immune system, reproduction and development, high cholesterol,” Andrews said.
What may be scariest is the lack of knowledge. Experts say one of the biggest offenders is microwave popcorn. Yet, when you go to the grocery store, PFAS isn’t listed in the ingredients, so even the most well-intentioned customers could be putting themselves at risk.
“Most of the time, companies are not required to disclose whether or not they’re using it,” Andrews said.
The Environmental Working Group did a study on more than 500 fast food wrappers from chains all over the country. Nearly every chain came back with a positive. Andrews says it wasn’t their fault.
“They just weren’t aware. They didn’t have knowledge that these additives were in the papers they were buying. Part of it is the lack of disclosure, lack of tracking of where these chemicals are being used,” Andrews said.
Since the health consequences can be lethal, and since PFAS is so pervasive, we wanted to know if there were federal regulations or legal limits on PFAS.
Senator Richard Blumenthal’s answer was eye-opening.
“There is no real enforcement by the EPA against PFAS contamination and there’s no money, essentially for cleanup,” Blumenthal said.
When asked what the delay is, Blumenthal said “The delay, to be very blunt, is the industry has enormous power in Washington D.C. The chemical companies, the makers of PFAS foam have a good deal of sway.”
He said as the calls for regulations get loud and more urgent, there is bipartisan support for a bill that would require the defense department and EPA to monitor and clean up PFAS.
“We’re going to come to realize that this public health failure is costing lives. That’s not just disheartening, it’s outrageous,” Blumenthal said.
Parents realize the dangers are here and aren’t going away.
In Connecticut, officials are looking into setting a standard for PFAS in drinking water.
In the meantime, if you want to protect your water, experts say a carbon filter, like a Brita, can slightly reduce levels. They say investing in a reverse osmosis system is a better route.
