MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- As temperatures turn colder, get ready to pay more to heat your home.
Tuxis Ohr's Fuel in Meriden has been getting an influx of calls recently.
The family-owned business has been operating for more than 40 years and supplies heating oil, propane, diesel fuel and gasoline.
“I think homeowners are anxious to get in now, because the future is unknown where prices are going,” said Katie Childs, vice president of Tuxis Ohr's Fuel Inc.
Prices are surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels.
Childs said the truck driver shortage is part of the issue.
“As prices go up, our cost of delivery goes up, transportation. All of it has increased with all the prices of everything else which just compounds and makes everything else more expensive including energy,” she said.
Nationally, home heating oil is up 43 percent in the last year for an average of about $1,700 a year.
Nearly half of all U.S. homes use natural gas for heat and they could pay an average of 30-percent more than one year ago.
“When natural gas gets too tight on the supply side, they need to turn to an alternative fuel, which is typically heating oil or diesel fuel, so it will put a strain on our supply even more if natural gas has issues,” Childs said.
Equipment prices also going up.
Service Manager Brad Froggatt said they’re being proactive and stocking up, just to be on the safe side.
“We’re bringing in several more boilers, heating furnaces, oil tanks, things along those lines we’re increasing it just in case there’s another shortage,” Froggatt said.
Whether you have an oil or propane tank, experts recommend you refill now rather than later.
There are federally funded programs that can help low-income households with heating bills.
For more information, click here or visit here.
