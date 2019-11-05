MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - With winter a mere six weeks away, homeowners have started winterizing their homes.
Experts recommend having a game plan for both inside and outside.
Inside, they advise having a certified technician clean or make adjustments to the oil or gas furnace.
The Homeowners' Winter Ready Punch List from Better Homes & Gardens also recommends cleaning fireplaces, wood stoves and chimneys.
It also suggests insulating windows and putting up heavy curtains.
Outside, it says to clean gutters and shut off outside faucets from the inside of the home so the pipes don't freeze.
If homeowners use power equipment like a snowblower or portable generator, have a licensed technician check those out too.
