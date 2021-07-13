(WFSB) -- The coronavirus pandemic has fueled another crisis -- an alarming surge in eating disorders, especially among teens.
The National Eating Disorders Association said it has seen a more than 58 percent increase in calls and texts to its helplines since the pandemic started.
More than one-third of those are from teenagers between 13 and 17 years old.
Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist at Hartford HealthCare’s Institute of Living, joins Eyewitness News on Tuesday afternoon to discuss how this happened, and what the warning signs are.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.