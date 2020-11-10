HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The emotional toll of living during a pandemic is hard on many people, but for some it’s overwhelming.
There are also people who are cutting themselves off from society to avoid getting sick.
Since the coronavirus outbreak there have been people who have even now shut themselves in their homes, have not allowed their kids to go to school or on play dates, not because they have health problems, but out of fear.
Dr. Laura Saunders, the assistant director of Psychology at Hartford HealthCare’s Institute of Living, said she’s seen more and more of this in her practice, and has coined a name for it – "Pandemic Paranoia."
"This ‘COVID paranoia,’ or ‘pandemic paranoia,’ is not an official diagnosis. But what we have are social anxiety, we have generalized anxiety, we have panic disorder. We have other diagnoses. My concern is that this global pandemic, and sometimes the information overload that comes with it, is fueling underlying anxiety disorder," Saunders said.
She added that her patients are open about this with her.
“What they explain to me is that these are individuals who are restricting at the level as if it’s still mid-March. They are not leaving their homes, they’re shopping online. They’re not allowing their children out to play. They are keeping their kids out of school even when there are hybrid options,” Saunders said.
She goes on to say that this can do particular emotional damage to children.
“That was gravely concerning to me, not just for the adults, but in particular for the children because what you are doing then is really fueling a lot of paranoia, isolation and unnecessary anxiety,” Saunders said.
She said children are resilient, but you can’t restrict their development.
“One of the hugest developmental tasks of children and adolescents is social development. Their social emotional development, so when you lack opportunities to connect with other people, it hinders your social and emotional development,” Saunders said.
Saunders said it’s important to be self-reflective.
“I would really try to take an open look at your own circumstances and the circumstances of the people around you. If you don’t have a pre-existing condition. If you don’t have a particular situation that would mean that you needed to isolate. For the most part, look at people around you. Are you isolating to a far greater degree than the people around you, and if so why,” Saunders said.
When people become gripped with fear, Saunders said they instinctually resort to the most restrictive measures, like shutting themselves in.
However, seeking professional help and understanding the negative impact this can have on children is a step toward working through it.
