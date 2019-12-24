NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Santa might be on his way, but there's one thing that's maybe not the best gift to leave under the tree -- a pet.
While there are many pets ready to be adopted, experts say it isn’t always the best idea to give pets as gifts.
"Involve the whole family and make a plan with the whole family about who's going to do what in terms of the care for the pet,” said Alicia Wright, of the Connecticut Humane Society. “If you can't come in before the holiday, then come in after to select the pet together."
Instead, she said there is a better alternative for those who really want to give someone a four-legged friend.
“If you know somebody who would really love, love, love a pet, then you can consider getting them a gift certificate for the price of an adoption, and then they can either pick the pet out themselves, or you can go together and make it an event where you can choose the pet together,” Wright said.
If a pet is given as a gift, and it’s not going to work out long-term, Wright asks folks to do the right thing.
“Bring the pet and make arrangements to bring the pet to a humane society, or other rescue group that can help find an appropriate home for that pet,” she said, adding that they don’t want people abandoning their pets.
The Connecticut Humane Society also wants pet owners to be aware this holiday season of the many things that can be dangerous for animals.
“Certainly all the ornaments on the tree, and the wrapping paper, and a lot of the food and all of the alcohol and all of the cookies and all of the treats. All of those things are potential hazards to the pet,” Wright said.
She also recommends making sure everything is cleaned up, food is away from where they can get it, and if needed, let them stay in a quiet room away from the distractions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.