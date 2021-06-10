ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- AAA warns that the summer is the most hazardous time of the year for teenaged drivers.
While it’s important to remind them to wear their seatbelts, experts caution that many times the most dangerous thing in a teen’s car is their cellphone.
“Sometimes I’m in the passenger seat and they’re on the phone just texting; I take the phone from them sometimes,” said driver Matt Pandolofo.
He says he’s a safe driver, but he sees firsthand that other teens often make mistakes behind the wheel.
Unfortunately, experts say Pandolofo’s experience is all too common.
“The biggest factor in driving is distracted driving; it’s no longer alcohol,” said driving instructor Mike Santoro.
Santoro is a master driving instructor at The Next Street, a Connecticut driving school with dozens of branches throughout the state.
He finds himself offering his students the same advice over and over.
“Put the phone down and just stay alert, be cautious of your surroundings,” he said.
The stakes are high, as AAA reports distraction is a factor in nearly 60 percent of deadly wrecks involving teens.
Experts advise parents and guardians to talk to their children now, because summer is the most dangerous season on the road for young drivers.
“One of the biggest things about driving this time of year is graduation, school is out,” Santoro said.
AAA says during the 100 days from Memorial Day to Labor Day, 16- and 17-year-olds are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly wreck.
Santoro said he believes teens can fix the problem. We just need to educate them about it.
“I’m very optimistic that we can become a safe and successful driving society,” he said.
Pandolofo said he’s hopeful too, but this summer he'll continue to drive with extreme caution because he knows that, unfortunately, too many people won't.
“It’s really the other drivers that I’m worried about. For me, I’m fine, I feel like, but other people sometimes it’s just a little nerve wracking,” he said.
