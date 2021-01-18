NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – For nearly the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has played quite the role in our lives, impacting everything from how our children learn to how people travel.
It’s also permanently changing the way people work.
Just thinking about how you get to work. Here at Channel 3, crews out in the field, reporters and photographers, now take separate cars to get to stories. Before, they used to drive together.
There are a lot of people who are no longer carpooling.
Michelle Duprey, New Haven’s Deputy Corporation Counsel, is one the millions of Americans working mostly from home since the pandemic hit. While there are definitely pluses, the attorney says people also need balance in order to not blur the lines.
“You know, I sit in my chair and watch TV at night and I can hear my email going off and I’ll be like, I’ll just look at this one, and then I’m doing stuff,” Duprey said.
That balance is important because according to experts, working from home is here to stay.
Brian Marks is a senior lecturer in economics and business analytics at the University of New Haven.
“We are experiencing a fundamental transformation in the business and economic environment,” Marks said.
A change that the parent company of New Haven’s web-based app, See Click Fix, is already seeing.
“I don’t know what we ever go back to a state of a mandate, five days a week, nine to five, you’re in the office. I don’t think we ever go back there,” said Jonathan Wiersma.
In addition to more telecommunicating and working from home, Marks says other changes will include fewer people going into big cities daily.
“Connecticut is well positioned in that regard. It’s out the high-density areas of New York City, yet still close enough,” Marks said.
With the ease of hopping on a Zoom of a Microsoft Teams call, Marks says business travel won’t disappear, but there will be a shift.
“Travel will not go away, however, businesses are going to look and say is this travel really necessary and what is the benefit associated with that travel,” Marks said.
With all these changes, Marks says employers need to think outside the box, especially when it comes to making sure those working remotely stay connected to their co-workers.
“It is difficult to brainstorm and create an environment. Some of that interaction occurs around the water cooler or the coffee table or the lunch table,” Marks said.
Marks adds that living through the pandemic, people have had to be flexible and adapt, and going forward, he says the same can be said for how people will work.
“It’s a whole new world of it’s a world that’s trending and transforming that we’ll all have to get comfortable with,” Marks said.
