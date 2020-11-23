(WFSB) - Coronavirus cases continue to surge around the country and in Connecticut.
As the COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, however, health experts said the country could turn a corner if it stays vigilant for just a little while longer.
As of Monday morning, the positivity rate stood at 6.6 percent in Connecticut. More than 2,000 new cases have been reported as of the latest numbers.
Eight more people had to go to the hospital and an additional 23 more people died.
The numbers are expected to grow when new statistics are expected to be released Monday afternoon.
Connecticut also surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases recently, which led Gov. Ned Lamont to pause high school sports and install tighter restrictions on gyms.
However, there are reasons for optimism.
Channel 3 learned Monday morning that AstraZeneca said its late stage trials of its COVID vaccine were "highly effective" in preventing the disease.
Dr. Monseaf Slaoui, the chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s coronavirus vaccine development program, hopes at least 20 million Americans will be vaccinated by the end of the year if the Food and Drug Administration approves an emergency authorization next month.
“On the 11th or on the 12th of December, hopefully, the first people will be immunized across the United States,” Slaoui said.
Channel 3 also learned on Sunday night that Connecticut Rep. Joe Courtney tested positive for COVID-19.
He said he is self-isolating and so far has only suffered from mild symptoms.
