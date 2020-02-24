TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A group of fishermen are recovering after they were rescued after falling through ice in Torrington.
It may be tempting to try and get some last-minute fishing in before spring, but experts say mild conditions this winter have made it extra dangerous.
This is the time of year where the ice can thaw during the day and refreeze at night.
“We had maybe a couple of days of good ice and other than that it’s been a pretty lousy season,” said Zachary Hintz, owner of Zach’s Bait and Tackle.
There’s been a few opportunities for ice fishing across much of Connecticut this year.
On Sunday, six fishermen tried to get some fishing in when they fell through the ice in Torrington.
Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Biologist Mike Beauchene says days like this weekend likely mean the end of the ice fishing season.
“This is kind of the most dangerous of the calendar when ice is cold nights and warm days,” Beauchene said.
The Torrington Fire Department was called to Burr Pond around 11 a.m. on Sunday. They found five fishermen had fallen through the ice.
A bystander was also stuck.
Two men were flown by LifeStar to a local hospital and two more were taken by ambulance.
Hintz says he too has fallen through the ice four times. Each time has occurred late in the season.
“You go into instant shock and it’s really hard to react,” Hintz said.
Ice needs to be four inches thick for ice fishing and five to seven inches thick before anyone can use snow mobiles or ATVs.
Beauchene suggests using an auger to cut through the ice and measure it. He also says ice thickness can change from spot to spot, especially this time of the year.
He also suggests bringing safety gear.
“Personal floatation device, a rope, a whistle, so that if you do fall through, you can try to get somebody’s attention,” Beauchene said.
If you do fall through, DEEP says don’t remove winter clothing because it can trap pockets of warm air.
DEEP also suggests trying to turn back to the direct you came and place hands and arms onto the unbroken surface. Once you get yourself onto ice, lie flat and roll away.
“With the weather we’ve been having this year, I would probably recommend people put their ice fishing away for the year,” Beauchene said.
