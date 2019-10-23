(WFSB) – Parents are often looking for a safe car for their new teen drivers.
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week, so Channel 3 spoke with experts about new safety features parents are looking for when their teens are getting a car.
Hayden Reynolds of Reynold Subaru showed off the new 202 Subaru Outback, which has a safety feature called lane keeping assist.
It also has two forward ceiling mounted cameras, which are part of the manufacturers “eyesight technology,” which helps guide the car along with sensors outside.
“It’s technology that if you’re going less than 30 miles per hour and someone stops in front of you, the car actually stops itself. If you’re going more than 30 miles per house, it slows you down,” Reynolds said.
East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein talks to new high school drivers all the time.
“Obviously, the hands-free Bluetooth, the things that really allow them to really focus on the road in just the driving process,” Finkelstein said.
Cars.com highlights the best safety technology parents look for such as:
- Forward collision warning
- Automatic emergency braking
- Smartphone connect
- Lane assist/departure warning
Even some used cars have many modern safety features, it just depends on a person’s budget.
The teen driver also has to take responsibility behind the wheel. Not wearing seat belts, speeding and distracted driving are the main causes of teen accidents and fatalities.
“It doesn’t matter how safe your vehicle is, you’re going to get into an accident because you’re not paying attention to the roadway and what’s happening around you,” Finkelstein said.
Most new cars have automatic transmissions as companies are not selling as many stick shifts.
