(WFSB) – As the vaccine rollout continues, there is concern that African Americans may be lagging behind in getting it.
Channel 3 is looking into the reservation many have in this community, and it seems to stem from multiple incidents of mistreatment that spans decades.
“It’s not that we’re not interested in the vaccine, we want to see if there’s more, unfortunately, guinea pigs that are involved in the process,” said Guy Fortt, NAACP Stamford President.
Local African Americans say these feelings are all too common in their communities.
“It’s human nature. Not everyone runs to what’s new,” said Dr. Tabitha Fortt, a physician.
A Kaiser Family Foundation poll shows as of December, 35 percent of the African American community said they’d definitely not or probably not take the vaccine.
“People are apprehensive because they don’t necessarily trust the medical profession,” Guy said.
Guy wanted to explore those trust issues and dug up some painful facts that may be leading the Black community to wait to get their doses.
Dr. Robert Sanders from the University of New Haven highlights the shameful history that has shown this skepticism.
The Tuskegee Trials that began in 1932 were started by the U.S. Public Health Service as a study about syphilis, and 600 Black men were enrolled.
“A group of 201 controlled group did not have syphilis and 399 did. They told them they had bad blood,” Dr. Sanders said.
But no treatment was actually given.
“They watched them die as the disease progressed through their bodies, so they could see how the disease manifested itself,” Dr. Sanders said.
Even after penicillin was available to treat the syphilis, it wasn’t offered to the Black men and the study continued.
“Despite the ethical ramifications to continue the experiment,” Dr. Sanders said.
The disease was passed onto their wives and children, and it was only exposed in the 1970s after a reporter investigated it.
Even before the Tuskegee Trials, there was Dr. Marion Sims, who performed trials on female slaves without anesthesia or consent.
“To perfect operations for post-trial birth and the complications that happened,” Dr. Sanders explained.
Dr. Sanders points to the case of Henrietta Lacks as another instance of Black people being medically exploited.
Lacks, a young Black mother of five had cervical cancer in 1951. Her cells were harvested, her family says without consent, and 70 years later, they continue to be used for research.
“They’ve aid if you’ve stacked the number of cells that they’ve replicated in labs around the world, they’d weigh 50 metric tons,” Dr. Sanders said.
Even though decades have passed, Guy, the NAACP Stamford President, says it’s easy to see why the doubt remains.
“Social media specifically is showing negative aspects of what the vaccine is doing to people,” Guy said.
Dr. Reginal Eadie is the President of Trinity Health of New England and he sits on the vaccination advisory group for CT and admits it’s hard to convince people to forget about the past and believe in science.
“We have to bring about the facts and undo the negative narratives that so commonly are expressed across the country and it has not been easy,” Dr. Eadie said.
Dr. Eadie says he has daily conversations with his community, and he says earning trust starts when dealing with the facts, good or bad.
“We admit that there were some misbehavior from the U.S government in the past, then I’ll transition to why it’s important that you leave that in the rear view mirror,” Dr. Eadie said.
Dr. Tabitha Fortt has a family practice and has the same conversations. She tries to present the reality that COVID is harder on her community.
“Diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, those are pandemics in our community. Now, we have an additional pandemic that doesn’t take 30 years to incapacitate you. It could take a weekend,” Dr. Fortt said.
The doctors say the community is warming up to the vaccine, especially after seeing people they know get it.
The state is also planning ways to bring the vaccine to the community, which was seen during the testing phase.
