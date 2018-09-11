When a hurricane starts moving towards the U.S., experts say that’s when most homeowners check their portable generators.
Experts say that generators should be checked before a storm, but when should they be checked?
Charles Carroll is making a service call on a whole house generator.
The homeowner wanted to make sure his investment will work properly when the power does go out.
“Typically, the number one killer of generators is they don’t run enough,” said Carroll.
As soon as Hurricane Florence started moving towards the U.S., the phone at AC/DC Industrial Electric in Yantic started ringing off the hook for service calls.
Homeowners brought in their smaller portable generators so they could work again.
“Like any other gas equipment that you may have at your home, generators need to be run not just when you need them but throughout the year,” said Carroll.
Generators need to be professionally installed and connected to your home wiring via a separate control panel.
Residential generator safety is a must. Service at least once a year, run at least once a month, and run portables outside away from windows and doors.
“And then when you’re going to need it you’re going to rely on it to run sometimes for days on end, you have to have them checked out,” said Carroll.
If your portable generator needs servicing, expect to pay anywhere north of $150 not including parts.
Service calls on larger home units, you can double that bill to more than $300 dollars.
