EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The new year often brings resolutions.
For many, fitness and health tops the list, but before you break a sweat at the gym, people should be aware of a warning from consumer experts.
Focusing on fitness is a resolution gyms bank on as they see the typical spike.
But before you jumpstart your fitness goals, make sure you understand what you’re committing to when you join a gym. It all starts with understanding your contract.
The Department of Consumer Protection released a warning about knowing your rights when signing contracts at health clubs.
Connecticut law requires gyms to have contracts in writing. It advocates people should know how much they’re paying, when bills are due, and the cancellation policy.
At Planet Fitness, the assistant regional manager for eastern Connecticut told Channel 3 that some gyms won’t terminate memberships.
“Some clubs, you do have to have attention to what you’re getting into because you could get into a 12-month commitment and if you decide you want to cancel before that, some clubs won’t allow you,” said AJ Marshall of Planet Fitness.
Consumer advocates also warn health club contracts cannot automatically renew without the exception of trial periods.
People also have a three-day right to cancel after signing with a gym if you change your mind.
The advice comes before when most health goals fizzle early in the year and people are stuck with a membership they’re no longer using.
“You just definitely want to come down, take a tour of the facility, see what you’re getting for your money,” Marshall said.
For more information from the DCP, click here.
