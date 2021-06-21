(WFSB) -- Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day event officially got underway on Monday.
For the next two days, shoppers can score deals on countless electronics, toys, clothing items, and more.
"This year we have more than two million deals for Prime members, and that's more deals than we've ever had before, for any Prime Day,” said Kate Scarpa, an Amazon spokesperson.
While more people are venturing to physical stores again, Amazon is trying to entice Prime members with a host of new online offers.
Experts say during Prime Day last year, Amazon saw $10.4 billion in sales.
Several retailers, including Target and Walmart, are also offering sales right now to compete.
But more deals mean more chances for scammers to try to trick shoppers.
The Better Business Bureau serving Connecticut said shoppers should beware of false advertising and phony websites.
Also, double check the URL of the website you’re on and read online reviews.
Professional photos don’t always mean the offer is real. Scammers often steal photos off other websites to trick consumers.
The Better Business Bureau also recommends paying with a credit card. That way, if any sketchy charges turn up later, you’ll be able to alert your credit card company.
Also, be on the lookout for unsolicited emails, texts, or phone calls. These messages may claim you have a free gift waiting or there’s a problem with a delivery.
With so many deals going on, experts say it’s a good idea to go into your online shopping with a game plan.
"You want to have a little bit of a list, and you want to look for specific items and then price compare them between stores,” said Dan Ackerman, senior managing editor for CNET.
Amazon shoppers have until Tuesday night to find what they're looking for.
