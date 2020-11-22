EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The upcoming Thanksgiving holiday has health officials concerned about a surge in COVID-19 infections.
Doctors are worried about the virus spreading rapidly if people travel. Also, this year more people are relying on food banks for a Thanksgiving meal.
Since March, Foodshare has distributed more than 7 million pounds of food at Rentschler field in East Hartford. Many of the families who headed there had never faced food insecurity before the pandemic.
Free coronavirus testing is also available there.
Finally, with millions of Americans planning to travel for the holiday, health officials said they’re concerned the pandemic will get worse.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged against Thanksgiving travel as COVID-19 cases soared.
It is worried holiday gatherings, even if small, could result in massive spread of the coronavirus nationwide.
''Pause for a moment and do a determination of the risk benefit within your family group, and then when you make your decision, that's your decision," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease expert. "No one's forcing anything on you.''
As long lines continue at testing locations, health experts continue to stress that a negative test does not guarantee that someone isn't carrying the virus to a Thanksgiving gathering. Tests won't necessarily pick up fresh infections.
Almost every state has reported a rapid surge in cases. The numbers have climbed much faster than before.
The United States reached more than 12-million confirmed cases. Health officials said people should not celebrate Thanksgiving with anyone outside their immediate household.
Health experts suspect that many will visit friends and family and spread the virus, many times without even knowing it.
"I got COVID after I came home from college and it destroyed my lungs,” said Alexa Huesgen Hobbs, COVID-19 survivor.
As college students return home for the holidays, the CDC urged them not to participate in Thanksgiving plans unless they have already quarantined for 14 days.
Foodshare will continue distributing food at Rentschler Field through December.
While COVID testing and food distribution typically runs Monday through Friday, this week those options won’t be available on Tuesday.
For more information on Foodshare and its programs, head to its website here.
