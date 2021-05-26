(WFSB) – Summer is around the corner and experts are warning of a pending propane shortage.
The timing couldn’t be worse as Memorial Day weekend is coming up.
The price for propane in Manchester is $3.15, which is higher than it was at the beginning of the year.
Experts say we’re at the beginning of what could be a big spike.
Memorial Day weekend is approaching, and Carl and Nicole Foster will have 50 people over for a bridal shower.
“We’re going to have two grills and we’ll need plenty of propane to be able to cook plenty of hot dogs, chicken, sausage, anything you can imagine,” Carl said.
Filling their tank is nothing new for this family.
“I get propane literally once a month,” Carl said.
Over the last few months, Carl has noticed he’s paying more for propane.
“A tad bit more, kind of like the gas, but I thought it was more of a trend,” Carl said.
The US Energy Information Administration said that in November, propane was $2.70 a gallon and by March, it was $3.21.
To find out why, Channel 3 headed to Marlborough to talk with Danielle Gjonbalaj, Vice President of Connecticut Propane.
In the supply chain, this big facility is where your neighborhood store typically would get their propane from.
“We’re there, we’re there. Prices have increased,” Gjonbalaj said.
She says propane usage is highest during the winter, but demand has not tapered off as it usually does at this time of year.
“We are swamped now with customers calling for their pool heat right now because a lot of people are still at home because of the pandemic,” Gjonbalaj said.
The Fosters can relate.
“I was cooking a lot. I’ve never cooked so much in my life being out of work for so long,” Nicole said.
So, demand is high and Gjonbalaj also says propane is being exported at higher numbers. On top of that, a deep freeze that paralyzed Texas last year didn’t help. It’s leading Connecticut Propane to stock up.
“We’re just trying to secure enough for our customers. We know we have enough storage for our customers and we’re trying to keep that margin low,” Gjonbalaj said.
So, while there shouldn’t be a huge issue fore Memorial Day, who knows what it will look like come July 4 or Labor Day.
Experts say the expected shortage will last through the winter.
Experts didn’t have an estimate on how high the prices will go, but the last time we encountered a run on propane was in 2014 and then, it got as high as $4 per gallon.
