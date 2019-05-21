GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - So many people sought to track a great white shark off the coast of Connecticut that the internet traffic overloaded the tracker.
According to the shark-tracking group OCEARCH, the shark named Cabot was pinged just off the coast of Greenwich on Monday around 10:50 a.m.
OCEARCH said it's the first time ever that it's been able to track a white shark in the Sound.
However, OCEARCH said the tracker had been running slow because a lot of people logged on to check out Cabot's location.
By Monday night, however, Cabot was pinged on the other side of Long Island.
Cabot is 9'8" long and weights 533 pounds, the group said. It was tagged on Oct. 5, 2018 near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.
The group posted photos of the map and the shark itself to Twitter on Monday.
Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound. 9’ 8” @GWSharkCabot is just off the shore near Greenwich. Follow him using the browser on any device at https://t.co/paqCMWe00M pic.twitter.com/td8e5eZUUY— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) May 20, 2019
It even gave Cabot its own Twitter handle.
I heard sending a ping from the Long Island Sound had never been done before by a white shark...so naturally I had to visit and send one off. Hello Greenwich how are you today?! pic.twitter.com/ijO9NpdiNr— Great White Shark Cabot (@GWSharkCabot) May 20, 2019
OCEARCH calls itself a data-centric organization built to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean.
In an interview with Channel 3 on Monday, Chris Fischer of OCEARCH said "this is something to celebrate. I know they’ve been working hard in the sound to clean it up and to get life to come back to the region and when you have an apex predator like Cabot move in to the area that’s a sign there’s a lot of life in the area and you’ve probably got things moving in the right direction."
Experts with Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk are a little suspicious if in fact Cabot was all the way into the western edge of Long Island Sound, but if it was, they say it's pretty exciting.
Dave Sigworth with the Maritime Aquarium says while sharks can travel great distances over short periods of time, the fact that Cabot pinged Monday night south of Long Island raises some questions.
"There are definitely Great Whites off of Cape Cod and Block Island Sound, which is just off the east end of Long Island. So do Great Whites dip their toes into Long Island Sound sometimes? Absolutely, we're confident that must happen sometimes, but did one come that far west into the Sound, was it that close to the shore of Greenwich? That's an interesting idea and we'd like to see a little more evidence that it's really here," Sigworth said.
In 2008, Ocearch fitted Cabot with a transponder on its dorsal fin, which pings satellite when it breaks the surface of the water, marking its location.
If Cabot was in the Sound, he didn't stay long.
Experts say those looking to hit the beach this weekend don't have a reason to worry.
"The last shark attack in Long Island Sound was in 1961 and that was a guy that was spear fishing off the north shore of Long Island, so you're okay going into the water over the holiday weekend," Sigworth said.
Track the shark with Ocearch's website here.
This wasn't the first time a shark has been spotted in the sound. One was pinged in the central part of the sound back in 2016 off the coast of Guilford.
