(WFSB) - The holiday season is here and many people look forward holiday office parties.
However, what people say, do and wear can be very important.
While office parties can be blast outside of a professional setting, people should not be unprofessional.
Dr. J. Craig Allen, the medical director at Rushford in Meriden, said the key is to be friendly and have a good time, but be warned if people are nervous or stressed and alcohol is consumed, they might do something they normally wouldn't.
“I’m not saying the statement in vino veritable," Allen said. "In wine or in drinking you speak the truth, but you may be more likely to say a lot of things that pop in your head. And those things may be destructive or hurtful," Allen warned.
Allen also suggested keeping conversations upbeat, minding manners and not forgetting to thank the host.
Experts say men and women should dress professional, but not provocative.
“Men have a uniform, you put on a suit, you put on a tie, you're dressed and if you decide you are overdressed you take off the tie and then you are good to go," said Jennifer Weiner, contributing opinion writer, New York Times. "And then for women, if it says 'holiday festive' what does that mean? Does that mean what I wore today plus a necklace and a cute shoe?"
It's a tough balance.
If men lose the tie, they don't want to show a lot of chest hair.
For women, it can be harder and some would argue, added unfair pressure. Women want to dress polished, but don't want to appear overdressed.
Experts suggest asking someone at work in advance to see what the attire is. People don't want to show up in a cocktail dress if everyone else is wearing work clothes.
