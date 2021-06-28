(WFSB) - During the heat wave many people will be blasting their AC units and fans to cool down.
Eversource says on average Connecticut customers use 35 percent more electricity during the summer.
The pool is always a convenient way to cool down.
But if you decide to stay inside - there are ways to prevent your electricity bill from skyrocketing.
It’s the time of the year when things get a bit uncomfortable - whether you’re inside or outside of the house.
"I think I could die because it’s so hot," Liyu of Newington said.
While some people thrive in this weather
"I think it’s great," Sarah Berheyan said.
A lot of people are ready to crank the AC until the heat wave is over.
But before you do that, there are ways to conserve energy so you don’t get sticker shock from your monthly bill.
"For every degree higher on the thermostat the air conditioner will use one to three percent less electricity so you can have a savings there," Eversource spokeswoman Tricia Modifica said. "You also want to seal up any cracks in the walls doors windows- anything like that that can tighten things up and keep the cool air in."
But folks that thrive outside during the heat have some ways to stay cool, too.
"Drink a lot of water. Go to the pool, go to the beach," Berheyan said.
Eversouce also has a cool calculator—so you can see how much electricity you’re using at your home.
