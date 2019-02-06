(WFSB) -- It's a new year with new savings.
For anyone looking to buy a big-ticket item, like a car or a big screen TV, it’s good to know there are certain times of the year you can get a great deal.
For example, now might be the time to look for a new TV.
“TV's go on sale mid to late February. A lot of those TV's that were not sold during the holiday season or Super Bowl season get reduced in price after the game,” said Quinnipiac University Business Professor Fred McKinney.
He said that’s the time stores are trying to move out their inventory and get new models in.
Looking for a new car?
McKinney said the fall or start of the new year is the best time for that.
He said that’s when the old models are moving out, and new year models come in, and you can negotiate a great deal on some of the cars from previous years.
“You can still find 2018 models, you can even find 2017 models. Those cars are heavily discounted, you can find previous years versions for as much as 20 percent off,” McKinney said.
Sales on washers and dryers and other big appliances follow the cycle of home sales.
Many people close on a new home in late summer or fall, and then in the winter, people are looking for new appliances for their new home, so that's when the prices go down.
“Typically, those things go on sale, like Presidents Day sales typically focus on washers and dryers,” McKinney said.
He does have another word of advice about big ticket vacations: Try to go off-season, as the savings can be amazing.
“If you want to go to Vail, Colorado in January, you could pay $1,000 a night, but that very same room in June could be $200 a night,” McKinney said.
It comes down to the fact that timing is everything.
