GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- While summer break is on the minds of children everywhere, safety should be a top priority for them and their parents.
Bike riding and skateboarding is a popular outdoor activity, and it’s important to find the right kind of helmet, especially when it could save a life.
A recent poll says nearly one in five parents said their child never wears a helmet.
For safety advocates, that’s just too many.
Keith Sherman, owner of Cycling Concepts in Glastonbury, said he has heard many horror stories.
“The first thing they should know is bicycling-related injuries are one of the leading causes for taking kids to the emergency rooms,” Sherman said.
That’s why he encourages folks to know that every helmet should fit right, and be snug around the head.
If an accident does happen, the helmet will take more of a hit than a child’s head.
That’s why many parents say ‘no helmet, no bike.’
“There was no choice. I mean, I have all girls, we let them pick their helmets so they had a choice, they could pick a pretty one,” said Nadine Pravda, of Cheshire.
“I know we’ve all heard this before, but it only takes one time,” said Julie Hydinger, of Middletown.
When buying, Sherman said to make sure the inside shows a “Snell” seal, proving it passed the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s standards.
If you opt to purchase online, be leery of counterfeit helmets.
Sherman said he believes once your child straps on a helmet, then they, and parents, can really enjoy the ride.
For more information on finding the right helmet, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.