(WFSB) – Experts weighed in on the implications of the Chauvin verdict on Tuesday night.
Channel 3 spoke with experts and leaders about what the verdict could mean moving forward.
The experts say the verdict is a step in the right direction in a long journey with criminal justice and police reform.
“Very few times I’ve seen an officer arrested for and held accountable for their actions,” said Scot Esdaile, CT NAACP President.
President of the Connecticut NAACP Scot Esdaile says the three guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin is rare. He says it’s just the start of addressing police accountability and racial injustice.
“The verdict is definitely not enough. We have a lot of work to do. I would say this is just a light,” Esdaile said.
Criminal justice expert Mike Lawlor says he wasn’t surprised at the outcome and believes this could be a catalyst for changes to the way policing is done.
“I think Americans in general have come to realize what is meant by excessive force and police misconduct and racial disparities. I think you’re going to now see more changes focused on criminal justice reform generally, police justice reform in particular,” Lawlor said.
With many focusing on the verdict, Esdaile says there’s still much left to be done.
“Right now, we have to focus on the sentencing to make sure he’s held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Esdaile said.
Chauvin will be sentenced in eight weeks. He’s facing anywhere from 12 to 40 years in prison.
