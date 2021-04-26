(WFSB) - Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents are scheduled to get their second dose this week or next week.
Many have heard about the potential side effects.
Facing these fears is really important because as a state, we’re on track to reach herd immunity, but with 66 percent of those 18 and older getting their first dose, we’re only halfway there.
"It’s important for me, my friends, my family and this state,"
Brian Foley is a familiar face in Connecticut and he got his second dose of the Moderna vaccine today.
"The rumor was that you get sick on the second dose," Foley said.
The side effects can include a sore arm, body aches, fatigue and fever - some liken it to the flu.
"I guess we all know somebody that’s shown some side effects from that second shot and we also know people who haven’t had any side effects so I’m trying to stack the deck and do everything I can possible not to have that happen.," Foley said.
So this is how the former Deputy Chief of Hartford’s police force prepared.
"I’ve taken a lot of vitamin D, vitamin C, a shot of wheatgrass, a shot of lemon juice, turmeric and ginger," he said.
Today, governor Lamont showed us this chart of first dose volumes by age.
It spikes around April 10th, so thousands are set to get their second dose in a matter of days.
We went to Quinnipiac Biomedical Sciences Professor Dr. Lisa Cuchara to learn what we can do to make our second dose experience as comfortable as possible.
"The day before you are scheduled to get your vaccine, you want to make sure you get a good night’s sleep, that you’re eating and hydrating normally, when you wake up, have breakfast," Dr. Cuchara said.
When you’re seconds away from getting the dose, keep calm.
"We tend to tense up, well if you tense up and you’re trying to put a needle into you, it’s actually going to hurt more," Dr. Cuchara said.
Once you’re home, take it easy, because you may experience a fever. Dr. Cuchara says it can last anywhere from two to 48 hours.
"Think of it as actually proof that your immune system is working, just as if you were an athlete running a marathon. The next day you’d probably be a little tired, a little sore and that’s ok," Dr. Cuchara said.
Bottom-line, you may or may not experience side-effects.
If you do, Dr. Cuchara says it should give you peace of mind, because this is something you expected and you know when it will end.
One more thing - don’t take any medicine as a preventative measure. Doctors say it can actually dampen your immune response.
