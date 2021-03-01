ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - Tuesday's severe cold weather can be dangerous if you're outside, or in a home that isn't properly heated.
A doctor Eyewitness News spoke with suggests people stay inside as much as possible.
The brutal cold temperatures coming tomorrow morning can be dangerous if you're outside too long.
You can develop hypothermia, or frostbite if you're not careful.
"With time you get a burning, aching, and eventually that starts to go to numbness- and once you get to numbness that’s a sign you need to get to warmth," Dr. Anuj Vohra said Monday.
Doctor Vohra says its also dangerous to stay in a home that isn't properly heated.
People can still develop frostbite and hypothermia inside, or use risky heat sources like a stove which can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
"What do we do in homes that don’t have heat? Well it may be time to go to a friend or family’s house that you can be safe and warm in because these temps can be dangerous," Dr. Vohra said.
And if you need to drive in to work, AAA wants you to be prepared.
They're expecting hundreds of calls tomorrow for dead batteries and people who may get stranded.
They suggest avoiding potholes while driving, keeping a good tire pressure, and having an emergency kit on standby.
"Make sure that you have that fully charged cell phone a full tank of gas your AAA membership is up to date and always throw a few extra blankets or coats in the vehicle so that if you do get stuck you can stay safe and warm while waiting for help to arrive," spokesperson Amy Parmenter said Monday.
Anyone in need of shelter can also call 2-1-1.
The state will connect you with a place to stay warm and dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.