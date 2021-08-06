Experts weight in on town mask mandates

HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - Gov. Lamont stated that he is leaving mask mandates up to the cities, but experts say this is the wrong approach.
Dr. Anthony Santella, Professor of Health and Admin Policy. University of New Haven said this approach doesn't work in Connecticut.
"In states like Conn., where there’s a lot of movement both for people working in one area, living in another area, " he said, "to say that one zip code or one county is going to do something different from its neighbors is really the wrong approach."
Doctors recommend getting vaccinated and wearing a mask regardless of where you live.
Dr. Sharon Stoll, Neuroimmunologist, Yale School of Medicine said, "we know how to stop the spread of the virus, we know how to mitigate the risk of the virus, and particularly in Conn. where we have such a high vaccine rate, we really want to protect the kids from getting this since they cannot be vaccinated."
Lamont said he is leaving it up to cities because the vaccination rates vary across the state. "We have some towns that have 99% of their people vaccinated and some towns who have less than 50%."
