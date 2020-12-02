ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The developers behind the coronavirus vaccine are waiting for U.S. regulators to approve the use.
Many are already working behind the scenes to get the vaccine from the manufacturers to the public.
It’s precious cargo and it takes a lot of work to move the COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers to places like pharmacies.
Once the vaccines are approved, major air carriers will fly them out as part of the medical supply chain.
UPS and Fedex are also helping with Operation Warp Speed.
Experts say there are a lot of logistical challenges, which primarily centers on keeping the vaccines in a temperature-controlled setting.
Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be kept in ultra-cold freezers, while current storage conditions exist already for Moderna’s vaccine.
The federal government believes the vaccines could be made available for distribution this month, but the timing could stress the shipping and delivery chain during the holiday season.
“In many cases, think about those who will be distributing gifts we order online because we’re afraid of going shopping, they’re going to be competing with the same distributors who are distributing the vaccines,” said Professor David Cadden, Quinnipiac University.
The other issue is that there is a dry ice shortage, which means there could be problems due to the vaccines having to be cold while in storage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.