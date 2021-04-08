(WFSB) -- If you’re a woman whose career has taken a detour in the pandemic, you’re not alone.
In fact, experts worry a so-called “Shecession" could set women back years.
However, there are things being done to keep that from happening.
Tori Brown, owner of Breakfast Belles, has embraced the way seemingly everything has moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic. She gives virtual cooking classes.
However, the class isn’t just a small shift in how Brown does business, it’s a big change that is meant to keep her catering business afloat.
“I’ve just really had to refocus and realign,” Brown said.
Eighty percent of her revenue came from catering before the pandemic, but then she had to lay off her three employees and nearly went under.
The pandemic has been hard on the economy in general, but women have found things especially difficult.
“Was there a disproportionate effect on women-owned businesses? Absolutely. Are we remedying that situation now? Absolutely,” said Fran Pastore, chief executive officer of the Women’s Business Development Council.
A Center for Responsible Lending estimates upwards of 90 percent of women and minority owned businesses were shut out of the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program loans last year.
Brown said she was denied when she first applied, but the Women’s Business Development Council helped her understand how to qualify.
“Without it, I really think I would have gone under,” Brown said.
Now, state and federal agencies are making sure women- and minority-owned businesses get access to government aid.
Meanwhile, 408,000 women have filed for unemployment in Connecticut since March 1 of 2019, compared with just 388,000 men.
While some women have been let go from their jobs, others are choosing to step away, saying the stress of helping their children with remote learning while working just is too much.
“Many of those women have said I am leaving, I am done, I cannot do this,” Pastore said.
More than 2.3 million women have left the labor force during the pandemic, bringing women’s participation in the job market to its lowest level since 1988.
Brown now homeschools her daughter, saying it gives her flexibility to run a business and help with school.
Experts say this so-called ‘Shecession’ could have lasting impacts for women in the workforce.
However, some women see opportunity. Brown has shifted her focus to her food products — Bamma Hot Sauce and Fish Fry.
The Women’s Business Development Council said its membership is on the rise and women-owned businesses are up by 20 percent in the state. Those are signs women are looking to turn their skills and hobbies into new careers.
“People are saying you know what, I could do this really well, I’ve always wanted to do this and if not now, when,” Pastore said.
You can hear more from Brown and the Women’s Business Development Council on Eye on Connecticut, Ch. 3’s newest podcast exposing inequality wherever it exists. You can find Eye on Connecticut on the Ch. 3 app and Spotify.
