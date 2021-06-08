WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- As the heat wave continues to bake the state, AAA is warning families to be extra cautious and not leave your children in a hot car.
While there haven’t been any reports of that happening in Connecticut at this time, AAA officials said they are worried for this summer as many pandemic restrictions are rolled back and people are getting into new routines.
"The fact of the matter is, that over the last couple decades, almost 900 children have died in hot cars,” said Amy Parmenter, of AAA Greater Hartford.
Heat stroke, according to AAA, is the leading cause for non-crash vehicle-related deaths for children.
"More than half of them were forgotten by parents and caregivers and I can promise you, those folks did not think it could happen to them either,” Parmenter said.
She said a big factor in children being left in cars is a change in routine, and there’s a heightened concern for that given restrictions being lifted.
"We know that right now, with the easing of COVID restrictions and all the moving parts, parents and caregivers are changing their routines a lot, if they even have routines,” Parmenter said.
She said as soon as you turn off your car, all it takes is 10 minutes for the inside to get 20 degrees warmer.
That means, in a half hour, it'll get at least 60 degrees warmer inside.
Dr. Kent Burgwardt, associated director of the Emergency Department at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, said children’s bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults.
The main reason why is their bodies can’t cool down as well.
"They have less ability to compensate, right, the compensatory mechanism is to sweat, and they lose that ability just because of body mass, body size,” Burgwardt said.
A good tip to make sure you always check the backseat.
Throw your phone, wallet, something you know you'll need back there.
That way you'll remember to check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.