STAMFORD (WFSB) - An explosion has been reported at a water treatment facility Thursday night.
According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday at 111 Harborview Avenue.
Stamford Fire units are on the scene of an explosion at 111 Harborview Avenue, the Stamford Water Pollution Control Authority. EMS is responding for what is reported as a minor injury. Holding all first alarm units.— Stamford Fire (@SFDPIO) August 2, 2019
It is unclear what has caused the explosion, but one minor injury has been reported.
