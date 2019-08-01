Fire Generic

(MGN Online)

STAMFORD (WFSB) - An explosion has been reported at a water treatment facility Thursday night. 

According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday at 111 Harborview Avenue. 

It is unclear what has caused the explosion, but one minor injury has been reported. 

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom. 

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.