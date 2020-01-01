EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fire forced people in four apartments from their homes in East Hartford on Wednesday morning.
According to the fire chief, the call came in just before 6 a.m. for the fire on Hanmer Street, just off of Burnside Avenue.
The chief said the fire started in a wall on the top floor.
Everyone made it out safely, but one firefighter suffered a hand laceration. He is expected to be ok.
The fire marshal is said to be investigating the cause of the fire.
Extensive damage to the right side of the building was reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting those who were affected by the fire.
