HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An external review of how the Hartford Police Department handled an investigation into a betting incident has completed.

A report put out by Integrated Security Services (ISS) was released on Thursday following an investigation into a ‘dead pool’ incident where a Hartford police detective started a bet asking where Hartford’s first murder of 2021 would happen. The report also outlined a review of how the department handled the investigation into the incident.

Back in December, Hartford Police Det. Jeffrey Placzek of the Hartford Police Department's Major Crime Division, sent a text message to 20 colleagues, including three members of the city’s Major Crime Division.

The premise of the text was to organize a “dead pool,” wagering where Hartford’s first homicide of 2021 would happen.

Officers who participated or didn’t report the incident were disciplined.

When information about the incident was released, Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody had said he would be sending the investigation for an independent, outside review, at the request of members of the city council.

In the internal review report released on Thursday, ISS stated “Based on all the documents reviewed, ISS concurs that Detective Placzek's actions were inappropriate and unprofessional. That said, there is no indication that his intent was anything other than trying to be humorous. No members of the Hartford Police Department or the public were injured or suffered any negative consequences. Objectively, there is no indication of any racially motivated theme in his text.”

In a statement following the release of this report, Chief Thody said “This independent report concludes, among other findings, that the department acted in a “timely and effective” manner, but also expresses the view that the discipline I proposed in response to this incident is “excessive. I believe that the callousness and lack of compassion expressed in his text was in no way humorous and was profoundly damaging to our community. I believe that transfer, demotion and suspension were absolutely justified. It will take a long time to repair the damage this incident caused to the community, the Department, and the relationship we share. I stand by the need for swift, meaningful, and fair discipline to discourage this type of behavior, and encourage supervisors to do the right thing quickly. Members of the community were deeply impacted and lost faith in the Police Department. The Department's reputation was damaged and our officers along with it. I think this report highlights the need for more interaction and understanding between the police and the community. Officers need to better understand the community, and be sensitive to the implications of all of their actions and words, joking or not, and the public needs to better understand the police officers and what this traumatic job can do to a person's outlook on life. And I need to focus on officer mental health and make sure there are positive, evidence-based resources available to our officers. We have taken steps to increase access to mental health supports, including through expanded in-service training, a more proactive employee assistance program, and developing a more active chaplain corps.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin also released a statement on Thursday saying "The “dead pool” text was deeply damaging to our community, and the Chief imposed discipline swiftly and appropriately. I agree one hundred percent with the Chief’s decision that this warranted significant discipline.”