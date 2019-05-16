MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Additional police patrols were in place at Middletown schools on Thursday after a suspicious phone call was made to a staff member.
Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said the “indirect, non-specific” suspicious phone call was made to a staff member at Woodrow Wilson, on his/her personal cell phone.
School officials and police said they do not believe there is any danger, and said a threat was not made.
The school day is going on as normal.
“Visitors, as always, will be closely questioned and monitored,” Drew said in a Facebook post.
