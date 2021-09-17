Extra security planned for CT Capitol rally

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Extra security is planned for a rally in Hartford.
Several “freedom” groups will be protesting mandates on masks and vaccines.
Rallies are not only planned for Hartford, but in cities across the country.
Law enforcement agencies are working together to beef up security for Saturday’s rally.
Manpower has been increased along with social media monitoring.
The Connecticut Freedom Rally is one of the organizers, Wes Jenks is a member.
He said, “we just believe in choice. We get mislabeled as anti-maskers, anti-vaxers. I really think everyone should have a choice and you’re seeing a lot of push back across the country.”
That pushback has erupted into violence in other cities —and most notably the January 6th riots at the nation’s capitol.
Governor Ned Lamont said, “People have a right to protest but you got to do it peacefully, got to do it civically, got to do it within the law.”
In Connecticut, rallies have been mostly peaceful. A planned protest in Hartford shortly after January 6th was largely unattended. The national guard was called in and the intense security may have kept people away.
Tempers flared recently in Cheshire at an education meeting with the governor on how to safely open schools.
Some parents, angry over mask mandates, started screaming obscenities forcing the meeting to abruptly end.
“You’re seeing people’s frustration boil over the top. I don’t condone that in any way, I think our movement is movement of freedom and peace,” said Jenks.
Organizers said this is not a political event however, some republican lawmakers are planning to attend.
They expect at least a 1,000 protestors, capitol police believe the number will be closer to 500.
(1) comment
DNC talking points... Throw in January 6th into any rally... demonize any dissidents to the media narrative.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.