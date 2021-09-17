Extra security to be at New Haven football games following recent fights

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Big changes are in store for New Haven high schoolers who want to show up and cheer on their classmates at a sporting event.
The school district is now requiring kids to be with a chaperone after a number of fights broke out at a football game last week.
Board of Education staff and police don’t expect there to be any issues in the crowd Friday night when Wilbur Cross football takes on Xavier; however, after what happened last week at Bowen Field, they’re not taking any chances.
School staff, Board of Education security, and also a number of New Haven police officers said they will be on hand for Friday night’s game.
It’s all in response to fights between groups of teenagers that showed up when Hillhouse played neighboring Hamden last Friday night.
In response to that, New Haven’s superintendent sent out a letter that said until further notice, students can attend sporting events only in the company of a parent or guardian, and that the parent or guardian is required to be there for as long as the student is in attendance.
Earlier this week, New Haven’s police chief said that while they always have officers at sporting events like football games, there will be additional personnel going forward, including school resource officers.
“We know that our SROs know the individuals best and are probably able to mediate some of the issues before they start,” said Chief Renee Dominguez, New Haven police. “We will augment with additional police personnel, at the game and also surrounding after the game.”
This week, the head the school district’s security, a former assistant police chief in New Haven, said some of the teens who fought last week were connected to earlier incidents of gun violence in the Elm City.
