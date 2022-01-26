WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dangerously cold conditions from an arctic blast forced a testing site to freeze operations on Wednesday.

Organizers at the Crystal Mall in Waterford said they made the call to cancel the COVID-19 testing site because the cold would be hazardous to health care workers.

They plan to reopen on Thursday.

New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’ Scientists are keeping a close eye on a new version of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Health experts said testing continues to be important in part because researchers warned that they have discovered a new version of the omicron variant which has been dubbed “stealth omicron” because it has been difficult to detect in PCR tests.

The new version appears to have similar traits to the original omicron variant, such as its apparent ability to evade preexisting immunity from both vaccinations and the virus itself.

Health experts said stealth omicron appears to be spreading quickly as it has been detected in 40 countries around the world. In the U.S., so far only three cases were discovered, but those numbers are expected to rise.

Scientists stressed there is no reason to panic as they are still learning more about the new version of omicron.

As far as overall COVID numbers in Connecticut go, the state’s positivity rate dipped below 14 percent and there were 31 fewer coronavirus patients in local hospitals compared to Monday.