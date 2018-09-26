PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) – A Portland school was put into a “secure school” mode due to condensation build-up.
Portland Secondary School sent out an email to parents that around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, extreme condensation build-up caused the floors to become very slippery.
This caused dangerous walking conditions, especially near the doorways.
Students remained in their classrooms and the halls were kept clear and supervised for the rest of the day.
The school expects reduced humidity levels on Thursday morning, but the building will be monitored overnight and during the early morning hours.
