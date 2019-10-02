Hamden crash

A crash on State Street in Hamden sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

 Hamden Fire Dept.

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - One person needed to be extricated from a crash in Hamden on Wednesday morning.

According to the Hamden Fire Department, the crash happened on State Street near the North Haven line.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m.

The person was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

There's no word on the person's condition or a cause for the crash.

