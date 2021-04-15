(WFSB) - Connecticut has 169 towns. Only one has a person of color in its top elected office.
Most towns will have local elections later this year.
Channel 3 spoke with one organization about how it is trying to recruit new faces to run for office.
“To envision where you’ve never really seen yourself is scary,” said Bloomfield Mayor Suzette Debeatham-Brown.
Debeatham-Brown is proud to hold a first: The first Caribbean-born mayor in Bloomfield’s history. A year after protestors took to the streets demanding an to end systemic racism, Debeatham-Brown holds another distinction. She is the only person of color currently holding the top elected office in any town in Connecticut
“Our municipal leadership across the state did not pair up or reflect the constituencies of which we serve,” said Joe DeLong, Connecticut Conference of Municipalities executive director.
With most towns holding elections this year, the CCM saw a chance to do something about the statistic.
Historically, CCM has focused on issues like property tax relief and unfunded state mandates. It said those are still priorities, but during a summer of protests and demands for change nationwide, the organization joined the fight for equality.
“What we have to do is intentionally act to undo the damage that was done,” DeLong said.
That includes getting people of color involved in politics. CCM said it partnered with Yale University for a seminar for people of color interested in politics. For two days in February, 100 people learned what it takes to run for office, and what they should expect if they win.
“I was told I shouldn’t be the face of the town,” Debeatham-Brown recalled of her victory.
Despite winning in her first run for office in 2018, Debeatham-Brown told Channel 3’s podcast “Eye on Connecticut” that she continued to receive racist comments. She said people suggested she change the way she talks or the way she wears her hair.
However, she said she doesn’t have any regrets, and she encourages other people of color to get involved in politics at any level.
“It’s time for us to not be so scared anymore,” she said.
Listeners can hear more from Debeatham-Brown on the Eye on Connecticut podcast “Exposing Inequality Wherever it Exists.” It can be found here, on the Channel 3 app, and Spotify.
