(WFSB) -- Channel 3 knows our viewers are busy, but we also understand they want to know what’s happening in Connecticut, right now.
That’s why we have launched a new way to watch Eyewitness News, where you want it, how you want it, and when you want it.
The new Channel 3 Streaming News App is free, and available on many different platforms.
First, it’s available on your phone or tablet. The easiest way to get it is by going to your app store, and then downloading the Channel 3 app.
For those who still want to watch the news on an actual television, you can now stream Eyewitness News on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire stick.
Roku:
Navigate to the search option on your Roku.
Search for WFSB using the search panel.
Select Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
For more information check the Roku Channel Store here.
Amazon Fire:
Navigate to the search option on your Amazon Fire stick.
Search WFSB using the search panel.
Select Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Apple TV:
Navigate to the search menu on Apple TV.
Search for WFSB.
Select Channel 3 Eyewitness News under Apps.
Select "open" to download.
You can even start watching on your phone, pause, and continue watching on your TV.
The new Channel 3 Streaming News App features newscasts being live-streamed, breaking news, and features like Fugitive Files and Something’s Brewing, and of course, live-streaming the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler and the latest forecast.
How you get your news is changing, but who you get it from never will -- Eyewitness News where you want it, when you want it, on the all new Channel 3 Streaming News App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.