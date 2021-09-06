WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - A family fair turned to chaos this weekend.
A stabbing late Saturday night at the Woodstock Fair sent at least one person to the hospital.
Despite what happened Saturday, the fair was open Monday and it was pretty crowded.
An eyewitness says she was having a great time until a violent fight broke out.
"Probably the most frustrating part for me is why did anybody have to go this far? I understand kids will fight and have arguments or whatever, but come on people," Erin Forst tells us.
Erin says she started Saturday on a mission to get a caramel apple. The day ended with a mission to save someone’s life.
Forst said while was waiting in line for two apples to bring home to her son, a fight broke out in front of her.
When the commotion was over, she says a young man was bleeding and holding his stomach.
"Got him to sit down, have him look at me, and keep him calm. Then, he told me he was about to pass out, so I lowered him down to the ground and continued to hold pressure," explained Forst.
Forst is a nurse.
She says she’s been in touch with the victim’s family and has been told he is in stable condition at a hospital.
Forst said she is disappointed a fight happened in Woodstock, but she would go back and she’d jump in again.
"I didn’t think twice about it and I don’t think any other nurse or first responder would think twice about it either," added Forst.
We reached out to fair officials for comment and are waiting to hear back.
(1) comment
Can't comment?
Translation; minority, or some other member of the "spark of divinity" crowd.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.