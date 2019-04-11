MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A plane crashed behind a high school in Meriden Thursday evening.
According to the FAA, a Pipe PA-28 aircraft crashed on the H.C. Wilcox Technical High School baseball field around 6:55 p.m.
Two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.
According to the Meriden Police Department, a pilot and passenger were on the plane and are expected to survive.
Both were conscious when emergency responders arrived on the scene and were brought to area hospitals with injuries.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police have not released their identities at this point, but said one person is in the 50s and the other is in their 30s.
Wilcox High School will be closed on Friday due to the crash.
The crash was reported just over a mile away from Meriden Markham Airport.
See photos of the crash here.
The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probably cause of the accident.
Eversource is reporting 7,623 outages as of 10:30 p.m. due to the plane hitting a tension wire when it crashed, according to police.
Crews are on scene working to restore power.
Check for outage updates here.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
